U.S. retailers' January same-store sales review
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
AMSTERDAM, April 26 Dutch staffing firm Randstad, the world's second-largest, reported forecast-beating results on Thursday and said developments in Europe were uncertain, with little growth in Germany.
Randstad, which ranks after Switzerland's Adecco, reported first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) and excluding one-offs and integration costs of 110.4 million euros ($145.6 million), up 2 percent from a year ago.
Analysts had expected an underlying EBITA of 103 million euros on average. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
Feb 3 Click on http://tmsnrt.rs/2kqaRmz for a Thomson Reuters report reviewing U.S. retailers' January same-store sales. (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749 1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Earlier reports had said Xiao was abducted from HK (Adds comment from Canada)
ROME, Feb 3 More than 1,300 migrants were rescued in 13 separate missions in the Mediterranean on Friday, bringing the total helped over the last three days to more than 2,600, the coast guard said.