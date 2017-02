AMSTERDAM Dec 2 Dutch staffing firm Randstad is working on a plan how to deal with a possible breakup of the euro zone, such as bank selection, Randstad Chief Financial Officer Robert-Jan van de Kraats said on Friday.

"We're working on it and we haven't dealt with it completely. We're also looking at the selection of banks and that's what has translated to the selection in July," Van de Kraats said during a meeting with analysts and investors. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)