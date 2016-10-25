* Randstad EBITA up 9 pct in Q3, beats estimates
* CFO sees Ranstad winning Monster bid if gets 50.1 pct
* European business strong; little impact from Brexit
(Updates with CFO interview, share price rise)
By Toby Sterling and Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Oct 25 Randstad, the
world's second-largest staffing agency, beat market forecasts
for core earnings on Tuesday and said that if it can get its
offer for Monster Worldwide accepted by more than 50
percent of shareholders it will succeed.
The Dutch group is facing opposition from U.S. newspaper
operator MediaNews Group Inc, controlled by hedge fund Alden
Global, which has amassed a 11.5 percent stake in Monster and
has urged other shareholders to resist Randstad's bid.
"We have made a pretty good offer and we have the agreement
of the board of Monster," Randstad CFO Robert Jan van de Kraats
told Reuters following the results, adding that Randstad would
"ultimately" not accept owning Monster while MediaNews remains a
large minority shareholder.
"But we think if we get 50.1 percent of the shares, that
will bring us eventually to owning 100 percent of the shares."
Randstad made a $3.40 per share, or $429 million, bid for
Monster, famous for its jobs listings board, in August. The
offer expires at midnight on Friday, but was complicated by
MediaNews last week making a $3.70 per share bid for another 10
percent of Monster shares, if the Randstad bid fails.
"This [MediaNews Group] is a shareholder making an offer
once ours has expired," Van de Kraats said. "That means existing
shareholders have to choose between accepting ours or going for
theirs -- but then ours is gone."
WEAK POUND WEIGHS
Shares in Randstad had risen by 4.2 percent to 47.42 euros
by 0706 GMT after it said its underlying earnings before
interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) rose 9 percent to 271
million euros, while sales increased 7.5 percent to nearly 5.35
billion euros.
Underlying EBITA was seen rising 6 percent to 264 million
euros, according to the poll of five analysts by Reuters.
Analysts had expected an average 7.3 percent increase in sales
to 5.34 billion euros.
U.S. revenue growth was flat, while revenues were strong
across Europe, with the notable exception of Britain, where they
were down 15 percent due to the weak pound.
However stripping out currency effects, Van de Kraats said
the company has seen no change "whatsoever" in its British
business since Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
The company said third quarter trends were so far continuing
into the fourth quarter.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Alexander Smith)