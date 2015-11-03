Nov 3 Oil and gas producer Range Resources Corp
said it would sell its Nora assets in Southwest Virginia
for about $876 million, to cut its debt by nearly a quarter.
The company said the sale, which is scheduled to close by
year-end, will help the company cut total debt by an expected 24
percent and also help it cut costs for 2016. No information was
given on a potential buyer.
The assets, which produced 109 million cubic feet
equivalents per day (mmcfpd) in the third quarter, represented
7.5 percent of Range Resources' net production, the company said
on Tuesday.
