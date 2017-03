Dec 30 Range Resources Ltd

* Forecasts indicate oil production could exceed 3,000 BOPD for Beach Marcelle waterflood project

* Board has determined that drilling business does not fit with strategy of E&P Company and time and resources will be best spent on efficiently running its upstream assets

* Has agreed to sell its drilling services company in Trinidad for $7.2 mln, proceeds will be invested primarily into development of core Trinidad asset