* Q4 production at 625 Mmcfe per day, up 16 pct
* Full-year production at 554 Mmcfe per day, up 12 pct
(Follows alerts)
Jan 17 Gas-focused explorer and producer
Range Resources Corp reported higher fourth-quarter
production volumes as it continues to focus on the
Marcellus play after selling off its gas-rich Barnett shale
properties.
The Forth Worth, Texas-based company said the quarterly
production came in at 625 million cubic feet equivalent (Mmcfe)
per day, up 16 percent from a year ago. Full-year production is
up 12 percent at 554 Mmcfe per day.
Last year , Range Resources sold all of its Barnett
Shale properties to focus more on liquids-rich Marcellus shale
play.
Adjusting for the sale of the Barnett properties, full-year
production growth in 2011 would be 36 percent, the company said
in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $54.16 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)