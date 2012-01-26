* To ship 20,000 barrels of ethane a day

* Sees materially enhancing Range's revenue (Follows alerts)

Jan 26 Range Resources Corp said it would use an Enterprise Products Partners' pipeline to ship up to 20,000 barrels of ethane per day from its Marcellus shale to customers along the Gulf of Mexico coast.

The shipment of ethane, which commands higher price than dry natural gas, will materially enhance Range's revenue, Chief Executive Jeff Ventura said in statement.

Range, which mostly produce natural gas, said Enterprise's Appalachia-to-Texas ethane pipeline will have a transportation rate of 14.5 cents per gallon.

The pipline is expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2014 and will provide direct or indirect access to the majority of the ethylene plants in the United States, Range said.

The company already has an arrangement to deliver up to 15,000 barrels of ethane per day to Sarnia, Canada.

Shares of Range, valued at $9.65 billion, closed at $59.86 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)