Sept 21 Shares of Range Resources Corp (RRC.N) jumped on Wednesday on persistent takeover speculation surrounding the U.S. exploration and production company.

Range is regularly among E&P companies mentioned by analysts as potential buyout targets, given its extensive shale holdings and limited financial flexibility with natural gas prices so low. [ID:nN1E76E0NT] It has a market valuation of more than $10 billion.

According to media reports on Monday, the chief executive officer of Range said it had been approached by non-U.S. suitors.

Then on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) had not formally approached Range and that the two companies were not in formal talks, despite speculation about it.

Shares of Fort Worth, Texas-based Range were 7.5 percent higher at $69.75 in afternoon trading and have now gained 91 percent in the past year.

Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt wrote on Tuesday that Range's huge resource base provided "ample fodder for takeout rumors," but wondered if another company could run the business better than the current management.

"An acquirer of RRC (Range) would need to think they have some edge, and finding a weak link in RRC as a company is difficult," they said in a note to clients.

A spokesman for Range, the ninth-largest U.S. independent E&P company by market value, did not reply immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco and Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)