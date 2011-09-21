* Valued at more than $10 bln by market capitalization

* Analysts doubt a deal is imminent

* Range not in formal talks with Shell -- WSJ

* Shares up 6 pct; up 91 pct in past year (Adds analyst comment, no comment from Range)

Sept 21 Range Resources Corp (RRC.N) shares jumped on Wednesday on speculation about a takeover of the U.S. exploration and production company, even if there are doubts among analysts about the likelihood of such a deal.

Range is regularly among E&P companies mentioned as potential buyout targets, given its extensive shale holdings and limited financial flexibility with natural gas prices so low. [ID:nN1E76E0NT] It has a market valuation of more than $10 billion.

Media reports this week had Chief Executive John Pinkerton talking of approaches by non-U.S. suitors. Then on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) had not formally approached Range and that the two companies were not in formal talks, despite speculation.

Range shares were 6 percent higher at $68.92 in late afternoon trading, having touched a record high of $77.24 earlier. The stock has now gained 91 percent in the past year.

A spokesman for Fort Worth, Texas-based Range, the ninth-largest U.S. independent E&P company by value, declined to comment on the rumors, while analysts saw little reason to believe a takeover of Range was imminent.

"There is a host of reasons why it will not be feasible," Morningstar analyst Mark Hanson said. "Management has said that they will not be taken out for less than $100 a share. Right there that's a $15 billion check before debt and the universe of buyers has shrunk."

Hanson pointed out that both Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and BHP Billiton Plc (BHP.AX) had already made big U.S. shale acquisitions in the past year.

"There are still a number of buyers out there, but the stock is not necessarily cheap right now," he added.

Curtis Trimble, an analyst at MKM Partners, speculated potential acquirers could also include BP Plc (BP.L) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), as well as national oil companies.

Range's huge resource base provided "ample fodder for takeout rumors," according to analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt, but they wondered if another company could run the business better than the current management.

Neal Dingmann of Suntrust Robinson Humphrey pointed out the speculation may be due to Pinkerton stepping down as CEO at the end of this year.

"Anytime you have change, it just adds to somebody coming after them," he said. (Reporting by Braden Reddall in San Francisco, Vaishnavi Bala and Krishna Das in Bangalore and Michael Erman in New York; editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andre Grenon)