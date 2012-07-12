* Q2 production at 719.3 MMcfe/d
* Oil production up 23 pct, natural gas production up 48 pct
July 12 Natural gas-focused Range Resources Corp
said its second-quarter production volumes increased 42
percent, mainly due to drilling in the liquids-rich Marcellus
shale.
The Fort Worth, Texas-based company, which sold all of its
Barnett shale properties last year to focus on the Marcellus
shale, said quarterly production rose to 719.3 million cubic
feet equivalent (MMcfe) net per day.
The company's oil production increased by 23 percent while
natural gas liquids production rose 20 percent in the second
quarter.
Production of natural gas, which made up 80 percent of its
total output last quarter, rose by 48 percent.
The company was on track to grow production by 30 to 35
percent this year, Range said in a statement.
Range Resources shares, which have gained 8 percent in the
past six months, closed at $58.76 on Wednesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)