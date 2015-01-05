UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 5 Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Statement regarding possible offer and rule 2.10
* Notes recent press speculation
* Confirms that it has received an approach from Robert Sarver
* Relevant deadline will cease to apply to Sarver if another offeror announces, prior to relevant deadline, a firm intention to make an offer for co
* No certainty that an offer will be made, nor as to terms on which an offer may be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.