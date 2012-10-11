By Christine Murray
LONDON Oct 11 Glasgow soccer club Rangers
launched a campaign on Thursday to raise 20 million pounds ($32
million) through a London stock listing, aiming to help the
former champions to rebuild from the bottom tier of Scottish
soccer.
Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, said that it
would raise new funds through a placing with institutional
investors and a limited public offering on the junior AIM stock
market before the end of 2012.
The club had been listed on the PLUS Stock Exchange before
it collapsed under the weight of debt earlier this year.
Charles Green, who led a consortium that rescued the club in
June, said that the new listing would give fans a chance to
invest while the club was still relatively cheap.
Rangers, which remains one of the best supported clubs in
Britain, is aiming to return to the Scottish Premier League in
the next three years through successive promotions.
"Why do it now? We will deliver, and in two years' time the
price of entry for the fans would be three or four times
higher," Chief Executive Green told a news conference.
The club said that the new funds will be used for
strengthening the squad, restoring stadium facilities and
working capital.
However, listed soccer clubs have proved a poor investment
and few of the major clubs are now on the stock market.
The exception is Manchester United, which was
valued at $2.3 billion when it listed in New York in August.
However, its shares have dwindled since and were trading at
$12.81 on Thursday.
INVESTORS ONSIDE?
Justin Urquhart Stewart, of Seven Investment Management,
said that Rangers fans should be wary.
"Investment is not about emotion. Fans should only invest in
things where they think there is a sound return, not the
emotional love of their club," he said. "They should buy the
scarf, drink the beer, but don't buy the shares."
Green admitted that there are no institutional investors on
side yet, but that he has several lined up.
Fans, meanwhile, seem to be behind the plan, despite many of
them losing their investment in the old club only a few months
ago.
"I think the fans will accept this, and that can only be a
good thing. Whether they will reach to 20 million (pounds) or
not I don't know, but the potential is there," John Macmillan,
General Secretary of the Rangers Supporters Association, told
Reuters.
Rangers began the season as overwhelming favourites to win
promotion but have struggled for consistency away from home,
slipping to third in the table.
Speaking at the Leaders in Football business conference in
London, Scottish Premier League Chief Executive Neil Doncaster
said that other clubs had adjusted quickly to Rangers' absence
and that its financial backers had continued to give their
support.
"I think people sounding the death knell for Scottish
football were acting a bit hastily," he said. "What happened to
Rangers is a lesson for all of us."