UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 12 Scotland's Rangers on Monday rejected a revised takeover approach from U.S. financier Robert Sarver, saying it did not think its major shareholders would accept the deal despite the club's financial problems.
Rangers, which earlier this month accepted an emergency loan from its chairman, said it had rejected the offer because it did not think the required 75 percent of shareholders would back the deal.
Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns basketball team, had increased his offer to 20 million pounds ($30 million) via a placing, from an original offer of 18 million pounds. The offer also included a short-term loan of 6.5 million pounds to alleviate the club's cash problems.
The 54-times Scottish champions have climbed back to the second tier after being wound up and re-formed as a fourth-tier club in 2012. ($1 = 0.6593 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.