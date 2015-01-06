LONDON Jan 6 Troubled Scottish soccer club Rangers on Tuesday said it had rejected a possible takeover offer from Robert Sarver, the owner of the Phoenix Suns basketball team, as it did not adequately value a controlling interest in the club.

Sarver had proposed an 18 million pound ($27 million) offer for a controlling stake in Rangers via a share placing.

On Monday Rangers accepted an emergency loan of 500,000 pounds from its chairman to remain afloat for another few days but has said it will need further funding before the end of January.

The 54-times Scottish champions said it welcomed Sarver's approach but believed it undervalued a controlling interest in the company and that a resolution to approve the placing was unlikely to be sufficiently backed.

Rangers, who have climbed to the second tier after demotion to the fourth tier in 2012 due to financial difficulties, said on Tuesday it was in talks with its major shareholders, which includes Sports Direct founder and Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, about arranging short term loans.

Other large shareholders include Dave King - a former Rangers director - and the Three Bears consortium comprising other wealthy backers.

Sarver had been invited to participate in similar discussions, Rangers said.

($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)