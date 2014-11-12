LONDON Nov 12 Scottish soccer club Rangers said on Wednesday it had agreed a new marketing deal with Mike Ashley's Sports Direct, in which the British sports retailer had given up its naming rights to the team's Ibrox stadium.

Sports Direct's billionaire founder and owner of Newcastle United, Ashley, has dominated headlines at the Scottish club in recent weeks after effectively seizing control via a near 9 percent stake and a funding loan that enabled him to remove executives and appoint two directors to the board.

The 54-times Scottish soccer champions said on Wednesday it had now agreed a more "normalised" retail joint marketing arrangement, in which Sports Direct would continue to have certain advertising rights, but not stadium naming rights.

Fans of the club had shown much opposition to the possible proposition of Ibrox being renamed.

Rangers also said on Wednesday that following lower-than-expected match attendance during the autumn, Ashley had agreed to extend his 2 million pound loan, announced on Oct. 27, by 1 million pounds. All other terms remained the same, it said.

The club, which has climbed back from the fourth tier to within one division of the top flight after collapsing under a mountain of debt in 2012, said additional working capital would still be needed before the year end. (Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)