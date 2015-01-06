UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
Jan 6 Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Rejection of possible offer
* Company is managing its cash resources carefully and will require further funding before end of January
* Directors are in discussions with Rangers' significant stakeholders with a view to arranging finance for club
* Board has invited Sarver to consider participating in a similar discussion alongside other supportive shareholders
* Directors believe proposal does not adequately value a controlling interest in company
* Directors do not intend to hold general meeting which would be necessary to implement proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.