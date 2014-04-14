UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 14 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* New shirt sponsorship deal with 32red for rangers football club
* 32red will sponsor club for next three seasons starting from july 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Brenda Goh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources