UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 12 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* Result of open offer
* Says pleased to announce result of open offer which closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m. On 12 september 2014
* Says company has therefore raised gross proceeds of £3.13 million through open offer.
* Valid acceptances including excess applications have been received in respect of 15,667,860 ordinary shares of 1p each representing a total of approximately 78.87 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources