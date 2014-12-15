UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 15 Rangers International Football Club Plc
* Alastair McCoist, manager of first team squad, has resigned
* His service contract dated 28 december 2010, which was subsequently amended, has a 12 month notice period
* Directors will hold discussions with Mr McCoist to seek an amicable solution, expect to make a further announcement before end of week. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources