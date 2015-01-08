UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 8 Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Robert Sarver confirms that he has made a revised proposal to board
* Revised proposal involves investing up to £20 million for majority stake via placing of new shares in Rangers at 20 pence per share
* As part of revised proposal £6.5 million would be made available to rangers in immediate short-term funding by way of a secured loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources