UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 25 Rangers International Football Club Plc :
* Business review and strategic plan update
* Announces completion of a comprehensive business review of club operations
* Review found that Rangers was in a more severe financial condition
* Review process discovered issues in operating procedures, commercial contracts and strategy, all of which were more serious than anticipated.
* Cash position today requires careful monitoring but will improve with sale of season tickets, improved commercial relationships, planned injection of further capital and cost management initiatives identified by review
* Review has identified operational and organisational changes that need to be made
* Business practices have already been tightened and a rigorous examination of total spend has addressed outflow of cash
* Board has determined that over next three years it expects to raise between £20 million and £30 million to be invested in club
* Will consider most appropriate source of finance which may be available to club including equity and other sources
* At the current time, company is not in a position to carry out a significant equity fundraising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources