March 11
* SEC announces charges against ny-based private equity firm
ranieri partners
for improperly soliciting investments
* SEC says ranieri agrees to pay $375,000 penalty; says
ex-senior executive
Donald Phillips, ex-consultant william stephens also agree to
settle
* SEC accuses defendants of violating securities laws when
soliciting more than
$500 million capital commitments for private funds it managed
* SEC says phillips to pay $75,000 penalty, stephens to be
barred from
securities industry; no defendant admits wrongdoing in
agreeing to settle