(In Dec 14 story, corrects Eric Kaplan's position at Shellpoint
in last paragraph to managing director of mortgage finance, from
board chair)
Dec 14 Asset management firm Ranieri Strategies
LLC appointed K. Krasnow Waterman and Eric Kaplan partners.
Waterman, who joined as managing partner and chief
technology officer, was most recently managing director of
enterprise financial crime prevention at TIAA-CREF.
Previously, she also worked at Federal Bureau of
Investigation, JP Morgan and IBM.
Kaplan joined as managing partner of structured finance.
Most recently, he served as managing director of mortgage
finance at Shellpoint Partners LLC.
(Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)