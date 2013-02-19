UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 19 Rank Group PLC : * Competition Commission approves reduced rank/gala casino acquisition * Competition Commission approves reduced rank's casino acquisition of gala * Competition Commission - merger would damage competition in five UK areas * Competition Commission - will permit transaction if casinos in aberdeen,
Stockton-on-tees, Bristol and Cardiff are not included
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources