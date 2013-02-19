LONDON Feb 19 Rank Group PLC : * Update on proposed acquisition of gala casinos * Will be able to proceed with the purchase of 19 of the 23 casinos originally

comprised within the acquisition * Co and gala coral are continuing their talks in relation to amendments in

light of Competition Commission report * Co will also be able to proceed with the purchase of three non-operating

licences, subject to agreeing in the next few weeks appropriate remedy undertakings with the Competition Commission