Oct 30 Rank Group PLC : * Court of appeal decides in Rank VAT case * Rank has applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in connection with these claims. * Notes decision of court of appeal in favour of HM revenue & customs regarding claims for overpaid VAT * In May 2010 HMRC paid Rank £30.8M in connection with these claims