UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 30 Rank Group PLC : * Court of appeal decides in Rank VAT case * Rank has applied for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in connection with these claims. * Notes decision of court of appeal in favour of HM revenue & customs regarding claims for overpaid VAT * In May 2010 HMRC paid Rank £30.8M in connection with these claims * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources