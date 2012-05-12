Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
LONDON May 12 Private equity-owned gambling group Gala Coral said on Saturday it will sell its casino business to British bingo and casino operator Rank for 205 million pounds.
At the end of March, Rank said it had ended talks to buy Gala's casino business as the terms of the proposed deal were not beneficial to it.
Rank operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in Britain and the deal would make Rank Britain's biggest casino operator.
Gala said the transaction includes 23 UK casinos and 3 non-operating licences, but excludes casinos in Dundee and Gibraltar and the non-operating licence for the City of Westminster in Central London.
The sale is expected to complete in September 2012, Gala said, and is conditional upon the approval of Rank shareholders and the receipt of UK merger control clearance.
Gala Coral was advised by Deutsche Bank on the disposal. (Writing by Toby Chopra)
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.
FRANKFURT, Feb 19 PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.