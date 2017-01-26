Jan 26 Casino operator Rank Group Plc said it aimed to improve operating profit for the second half of the financial year amid increased inflationary and employment costs and expected full-year results to be in line with market forecasts.

Rank, the operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall, said like-for-like group revenue grew 2 percent for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016.

But the company reported a 9 percent fall in group operating profit before exceptional items at 36.6 million pounds ($46.28 million) for the period. ($1 = 0.7908 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)