UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 26 Casino operator Rank Group Plc said it aimed to improve operating profit for the second half of the financial year amid increased inflationary and employment costs and expected full-year results to be in line with market forecasts.
Rank, the operator of Grosvenor casinos and Mecca bingo hall, said like-for-like group revenue grew 2 percent for six months ended Dec. 31, 2016.
But the company reported a 9 percent fall in group operating profit before exceptional items at 36.6 million pounds ($46.28 million) for the period. ($1 = 0.7908 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources