LONDON Jan 31 Bingo hall and casino operator
Rank Group said a snowy January in Britain had cost it 3
million pounds ($4.7 million)in revenues after its first half
profit dipped 4 percent.
"Allowing for the slow start to the second half we remain
confident in our prospects for the remainder of the year and in
our longer-term growth strategy," Chief Executive Ian Burke
said.
Profit before tax slipped to 31.3 million pounds in the six
months to end-December for Rank, majority owned by Malaysia's
Guoco.
The company said the decline was because of increased
spending on marketing its Blue Square betting business and
higher operating costs at its Mecca bingo halls.