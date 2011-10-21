(Adds details)

Oct 21 British bingo and casino operator Rank Group said it expected consumer outlook in 2012 to remain tough after sales growth was held back on continued weakness from its operations in Spain and lower win margin in its London venues.

The consumer outlook is bleak, particularly in the UK, and people across Europe are cutting spending amid rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity.

For the 16 weeks to Oct. 16, total group and like-for-like sales were flat, while revenue at Rank's Spanish unit was down 19 percent.

The company's Spanish unit, Top Rank Espana, accounted for 7 percent of its total revenue last year.

"Difficult economic conditions and the effect of the full smoking ban continued to affect trading in our Spanish business," the group, which runs the Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casinos chains, said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier this year, the Spanish government tightened rules on smoking, joining a growing list of nations to ban smoking in bars, restaurants and other public places.

Rank shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value over the last three months, closed at 127 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 500 million pounds. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)