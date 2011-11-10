* Rank shares surge higher, among top FTSE 250 gainers

* EU ruling means Rank can claim back some UK VAT money (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, Nov 10 - Shares in British bingo and casino operator Rank rose sharply on Thursday after the European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled in favour of its claim that it had paid too much UK VAT (value-added tax) on certain types of amusement machines and bingo.

Rank shares were up 7.7 percent at 147.50 pence in mid-afternoon trade, making the stock one of the top gainers on Britain's FTSE 250 index of mid-cap companies.

"Today's announcement confirms the findings of successive UK courts for Rank's bingo claims totalling 253.4 million pounds ($404 million) including interest. Rank is considering the implications of the ECJ decision with its advisors on its amusement machines claim for 30.8 million including interest and will provide an update on this claim in due course," Rank said in a statement.

Last month, Rank said it expected the consumer outlook in 2012 to remain tough after sales growth was held back on continued weakness from its operations in Spain and a lower margin on wins at its London venues. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)