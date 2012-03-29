EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 20)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 29 British bingo and casino operator Rank said it ended talks to buy the casino business of private-equity owned Gala Coral Group as the terms of the proposed deal were not beneficial for Rank.
Rank, which operates 35 casinos and 103 bingo halls in Britain, had said in January that it was in talks with Gala. A potential deal would have made Rank Britain's biggest casino operator.
"Rank remains committed to delivering sustainable growth in shareholder value; the proposed terms of the potential acquisition did not achieve this objective," Rank's Chief Executive Ian Burke said in a statement.
Rank, which is 74.5 percent-owned by Malaysia's Guoco , said it would now concentrate on delivering its organic growth plans, including the delivery of 12 more G casinos by 2015.
Maidenhead-based Rank, which owns the Grosvenor Casino and Mecca Bingo chains, had rejected a takeover offer from Guoco last year.
The company's shares, which have risen 2 percent since late January when the company said it was in talks to buy Gala's casino business, closed at 129.5 cents on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
LONDON, Feb 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever, her spokesman said on Monday.
LISBON, Feb 20 The Bank of Portugal will hold a final round of exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Lone Star as it seeks to flesh out the terms of the potential sale of state-rescued lender Novo Banco, the central bank said on Monday.