BRIEF-Rolls-Royce says needs to retain a degree of flexibility regarding dividend
* Ceo says needs to retain a degree of flexibility, hence dividend unchanged
LONDON Dec 18 Competition Commision: * provisionally finds Rank gala merger could damage competition in six areas of the UK. * Five areas are Aberdeen, Liverpool/New Brighton, Stockton-on-Tees, Bristol and Cardiff, plus Edinburgh, where Rank holds a licence which would likely be developed into a competing casino in the absence of the merger * options identified include requiring Rank to find buyers for casinos in the five areas identified-as well as for the Edinburgh cold licence-before being allowed to com-plete the deal
* Shares indicated down 2.8 pct (Adds share indication, details on regional outlook, rivals, trader comment)
LONDON, Feb 14 Rolls-Royce posted a record reported loss of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.8 billion) on Tuesday as a fine to settle bribery charges and the collapse in the pound from Brexit capped a difficult few years for the British aero engine maker.