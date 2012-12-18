LONDON Dec 18 Competition Commision: * provisionally finds Rank gala merger could damage competition in six areas of the UK. * Five areas are Aberdeen, Liverpool/New Brighton, Stockton-on-Tees, Bristol and Cardiff, plus Edinburgh, where Rank holds a licence which would likely be developed into a competing casino in the absence of the merger * options identified include requiring Rank to find buyers for casinos in the five areas identified-as well as for the Edinburgh cold licence-before being allowed to com-plete the deal