March 19 (Reuters) -

* Rank group plc - rank announces plans for three new bingo clubs as a result of chancellor's announcement on bingo duty

* Rank group plc - committed to a programme of investment and job creation in its bingo clubs as a consequence of today's budget announcement

* Rank group plc - rank has identified a number of towns and cities in britain where, in light of today's announcement, it would like to develop new clubs

* Rank group plc - now group will complete more detailed market research, commercial negotiations, planning and licensing.

* Rank - Rank's hope is that this process of innovation, research and development will trigger successive rounds of reinvestment nationwide.