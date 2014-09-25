UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 25 Rapala VMC Corp
* Says rearranged its loan and credit facilities
* Says has signed new term loan and revolving credit facilities agreements and amended some of its existing loan agreements
* Says total nominal amount of new and amended existing loan agreements totals 156 million euros
* Says total nominal amount of loan agreements consists of 80 million euro committed revolving credit facilities and 76 million euro term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources