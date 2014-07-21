UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 21 Rapala VMC Corp : * says Q2 reported operating profit EUR 8.6 million VS EUR 13.4 million * says Q2 net sales EUR 77.7 million vs EUR 81.4 million * says closure of manufacturing operations in China will still trigger some extra costs during 2014 * says Group will increase the focus on bringing down the increased inventory levels * says 2014 net sales and comparable operating profit are expected to be below 2013 levels * says 2014 guidance unchanged from July 11, 2014 * Q2 comparable operating profit EUR 9.7 million vs EUR 13.1 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources