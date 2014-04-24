BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy and Posco Energy report strategic agreement
* Fuelcell Energy and Korean-based Posco Energy announce strategic agreement to globalize the stationary fuel cell market
BOSTON, April 24 Security software maker Rapid7 said on Thursday that it has hired Nick Percoco, a security researcher who is well known for his work hacking mobile devices.
He will serve as vice president of strategic services, running a newly created consulting team within Rapid7.
Percoco is a "White Hat," or hacker who identifies ways to attack software and devices, then notifies manufactures so they can secure them to minimize potential for attacks.
In 2010 he released software for attacking smartphones running Google Inc's Android operating system in a bid to raise awareness about the potential for hacking mobile devices. (reut.rs/1rp6q6A)
Percoco most recently worked briefly as a director in KPMG's information protection practice. Prior to that, he ran SpiderLabs at Trustwave, where he conducted research and investigated breaches. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Andrew Hay and Nick Zieminski)
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - co and Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult collaborate to optimise advanced therapy supply chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, March 21 Italy's finance minister said he had had a good discussion with EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager on Tuesday on plans to support ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena with public money, but indicated there was no date set to reach a deal.