BOSTON, April 24 Cybersecurity firm Rapid7 said
on Thursday that it has hired Jay Radcliffe, a diabetic
researcher who is known for pioneering work in the field of
medical security, including work hacking his own insulin pump.
He will work as a researcher and consultant on the recently
created professional services team at privately held
Boston-based cybersecurity firm Rapid7.
Radcliffe gained prominence in 2011 when he demonstrated a
technique at the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas for
attacking the same Medtronic Inc insulin pump that he
uses to deliver insulin to his body.
He hacked into the pump that regularly provides him with
carefully measured doses of insulin by remotely accessing a
wireless communications system the computerized pump uses to
monitor its surroundings for commands.
He said the approach could have been used to deliver lethal
doses of insulin to patients.
Medtronic later that year hired security consultants to
review the safety of its insulin pumps after a second research
team found more vulnerabilities in the devices, which they said
were also potentially lethal.
Radcliffe most recently worked as a senior security analyst
at InGuardians Inc. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade
holding various posts at Internet Security Systems, which IBM
bought in 2006.
Radcliffe said in a blog posted on Rapid7's website that he
will continue his research on hacking medical devices, which has
become a passion.
"Emerging technologies in the medical world are often
ill-equipped for the dangers that the interconnected world
faces, and we need spokespeople to draw attention to these
dangers," he said in the blog. "As a diabetic, who depends on
these interconnected devices to live, I find myself as an
advocate in this arena."
