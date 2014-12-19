BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 Rapido Pret:
* Valued at 10 million euros ($12.29 million) in IPO
* Issue price 4.45 euros per share
* Expects to raise 1 million euros in funds in early 2015
* Trading on Marche Libre starts on Dec. 22 Source text: bit.ly/1z3ivlu ($1 = 0.8138 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: