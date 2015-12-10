Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 10 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp reported promising data from a mid-stage trial of its experimental neurodegenerative disorder drug, codenamed RP103, and said it would advance it in a registration study.
The company said on Thursday that the data while not statistically significant was "clinically meaningful" at 36 months of treatment in patients with Huntington's disease. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
March 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1015 GMT on Tuesday:
* Replicel's successful rct-01 tendon repair clinical trial shows signs of healing chronic tendon problems