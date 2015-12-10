Dec 10 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp reported promising data from a mid-stage trial of its experimental neurodegenerative disorder drug, codenamed RP103, and said it would advance it in a registration study.

The company said on Thursday that the data while not statistically significant was "clinically meaningful" at 36 months of treatment in patients with Huntington's disease. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)