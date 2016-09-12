BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Sept 12 Horizon Pharma Plc said it has agreed to buy Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp for nearly $800 Million to expand its business in the rare diseases treatment market.
Horizon said it would offer $9 per Raptor share, a 21 percent premium to its Friday close. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.