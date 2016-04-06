Singapore fund GIC led first quarter sovereign investor deals
LONDON, April 11 Singapore's $344 billion GIC led the sovereign investor pack in the first three months of 2017, sealing two of the biggest investments of the quarter.
April 6 Raptor Pharmaceutical Corp, which develops drugs that treat orphan diseases, is in discussions with investment banks to hire a financial adviser to explore a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
The move may not lead to a sale, the people said this week, asking not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Raptor did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said on Tuesday it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.