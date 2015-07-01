(Repeating Tuesday column without change)
By Andy Home
LONDON, June 30 So is that it for the rare
earths market?
Molycorp's filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy would
seem to mark the closing chapter of what must surely go down as
one of the great commodity market bubbles.
The sole U.S. producer of rare earths has seen its share
price crash and burn from a high of $79.16 in May 2011 to a
current 9 cents.
A protracted and problem-plagued ramp-up of its Mountain
Pass facility in California is partly to blame, but the
company's boom and bust is also a mirror on what has happened to
the whole rare earth sector over the last few years.
Back in 2011 prices were going super nova. China, the
world's dominant producer, was choking supply and investors were
stampeding into the hottest ticket in town.
The ensuing bust was equally spectacular with prices
collapsing as buyers went on strike and China, under
international pressure, loosened its stranglehold.
The cycle appears to have come full circle.
With Molycorp and its Australian peer, Lynas,
struggling to stay afloat, all the old fears about the security
of supply of what in many cases are irreplaceable raw materials
for a broad spectrum of modern technologies are resurfacing.
But appearances might be deceptive.
Demand growth has taken a hit from the price volatility but
with rare earths finding ever more applications in advanced
materials engineering, the future should be bright. Indeed, the
main obstacle to ever greater usage is the instability of the
supply chain.
And there are signs that the lessons of 2010-2011 have been
learnt, both by China and others.
BOOM AND BUST
There are 17 recognised rare earth elements (REEs), exotic
in name and eclectic in their usage.
What they share in common, though, is their recent price
history.
The first two charts below show the prices of five REE
oxides, basis free on board China port, as assessed by Asia
Metal; terbium and europium (TV sets and fluorescent lighting),
dysprosium (hard discs to nuclear fuel rods), neodymium
(magnets) and praseodymium (jet engines to film studio
lighting).
But you could chart the price of any of the 17 REEs and it
would look the same, spiking violently over 2010 and 2011 before
plummeting back to earth.
That's because the price of all 17 responded to the same
supply driver, namely China's increased export tariffs and
reduced export quotas over the 2010-2011 period. An apparent
loosening of quotas in 2011 was something of a sleight of hand
since more REEs were included in the quota system, as shown in
the third graphic.
China's flexing of supply muscle appalled both commercial
and military buyers the world over and ultimately resulted in a
World Trade Organisation complaint.
China lost that case and the subsequent appeal
and both tariffs and quotas have been eliminated
this year.
But the market reaction was much quicker as buyers simply
stopped buying, either hoarding inventory or, in a handful of
cases, actually re-engineering products to reduce the amount of
REEs used.
BACK TO THE FUTURE?
It is ironic that the collective pressure on China to lift
trade restrictions has caused prices to fall to the point that
non-Chinese producers such as Molycorp and Lynas are now
struggling, potentially handing back monopolistic pricing power
to the Chinese.
Indeed, China's current drive to force its REE sector into
six consolidated, vertically integrated producers will only
enhance the country's influence.
The question is how it will use that lever.
Is this about controlling global supply of strategic
commodities or controlling its own supply chain?
Many observers outside China, particularly parts of the
Western defence industry, fear it's the former.
After all, former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping famously said
that "the Middle East has oil, China has rare earths".
He launched the National High Technology Research and
Development Programme in 1986, which led to China usurping the
U.S. as the dominant producer of REEs by the late 1990s.
Suspicions about China's intentions were heightened when it
cut supplies to Japan in 2010 in a move which seemed linked to
the two countries' dispute over the status of the islands called
Senkaku by the Japanese and Diaoyu by the Chinese.
But Beijing has always claimed that its export restrictions
were as much about trying to control its own REE sector, which
has been characterised by illegal production, environmental
damage and smuggling.
Geoff Bedford, president and chief executive of Molycorp,
which itself has REE facilities in China, seems to agree.
He told analysts on the company's Q4 conference call that
"overproduction of illegal rare earth materials continues to put
a damper on pricing."
This year's initiatives, according to Bedford, should be
seen in the context of Beijing's determination to "get
black-market production under better control".
In truth, both interpretations of China's behaviour have at
varying times been true.
But with REE demand only likely to increase going forwards,
the overriding priority both for China and everyone else is
stability and sustainability of supply.
Indeed, it might be argued that having invested so heavily
in building out its REE supply chain, China has more to lose
than everyone else if it can't control it.
SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY
Others, meanwhile, have drawn their own lesson from the
events of 2010-2011.
Japan, which is the biggest taker of Chinese REE exports,
has a stated ambition of increasing supply from other sources to
60 percent of its needs within four years.
Japanese entities have been key backers of Lynas' Mount Weld
mine in Australia and the associated processing plant in
Malaysia.
Japan is also developing potential supply chains in both
India and Kazakhstan and is even exploring the potential for
seabed sources of REEs.
Other countries are doing the same. One of the topics of
conversation when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visited
Mongolia earlier this year was the country's mineral potential,
not least its reserves of REEs.
German engineering giant Siemens, meanwhile, has signed a
10-year offtake deal with Molycorp for use in its wind turbine
division.
China, however, remains dominant in REE for now and, if it
can successfully control its own producers, its pricing power is
probably going to increase again in the short term.
But that very dominance is driving the pursuit of new
sources, which, if successful, should stimulate more demand
growth.
There may be hope for Molycorp yet.
After all, it's not the first time Mountain Pass has been in
trouble. It closed in 2002 due to a combination of environmental
problems and too much supply out of China.
It's in trouble again now because of too much supply out of
China.
But the mine is still ramping up and demand for its products
is still increasing as global manufacturing shifts into ever
more advanced materials processing.
The pace of that shift, though, will be determined by the
sector's ability to avoid another boom-bust pricing cycle.
And on that point every producer, China included, can find
common ground.
