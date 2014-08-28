TOKYO Aug 28 Japan and India will next week
agree to jointly produce mixed rare earth, with Japan set to
start importing from India in 2015 as it tries to wean itself of
its reliance on China, the Nikkei business daily said on
Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian counterpart
Narendra Modi will agree on the joint production at their summit
meeting in Tokyo on Monday, the report said, without citing
sources.
Indian Rare Earths, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the
Department of Atomic Energy, and Japanese trading house Toyota
Tsusho will sign a contract on joint production as
early as September, it added.
The Indian company will make mixed rare earth materials from
uranium and thorium ores, which Toyota Tsusho will use to
produce neodymium for electric and hybrid cars, as well as
lanthanum, cerium and praseodymium, the report said.
Annual production will be about 2,000 tonnes to 2,300
tonnes, equal to around 15 percent of Japan's demand, and
roughly 2,000 tonnes a year could be exported to Japan starting
as early as February, it added.
A Toyota Tsusho spokesman said the firm was checking the
report.
China produces more than 90 percent of the world's rare
earth metals. Despite Japan's attempts to diversify supplies
after China's cuts in export quotas several years ago, Japan
still relies on China for the majority of rare earths for making
electronics, magnets and clean technology.
China this month lost an appeal at the World Trade
Organization in a case brought by the United States, the
European Union and Japan to challenge China's restrictions on
exports of rare earths, and is obliged to cancel its strict
export quotas to abide by the ruling.
India is hoping to win Japanese backing for a nuclear energy
pact during a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and lure
investment into its $85 billion market while addressing Japan's
concern about doing business with a nuclear-armed country.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)