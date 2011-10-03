* French group cautious about EU stockpiling idea
* Puts focus on new supply via mines, recycling
* To reuse rare earths from lights, magnets, batteries
LA ROCHELLE, France Oct 3 French chemicals group
Rhodia does not see stockpiling of rare earths by Europe as a
pertinent response to Chinese export curbs, favouring efforts to
diversify supply through mining and recycling projects, a senior
executive said.
China accounts for more than 95 percent of worldwide output
of rare earths and its decision last year to slash export quotas
sent prices soaring and turned rare earths -- which are prized
for their use in products like flat-screen televisions and
electric cars -- into a political issue.
The European Union is considering whether to stockpile raw
materials like rare earths that are deemed to be strategic for
the 27-country bloc.
"Creating strategic stocks of rare earths seems a little
strange to me," said Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, previously chief
executive of Rhodia and now deputy CEO of Solvay
following the Belgian group's takeover of its French peer.
"The West overreacted in making the question of rare earths
a cause for a standoff between China and Europe," he told
reporters at Rhodia's rare-earth processing plant on the west
coast of France.
"My belief is that in five or 10 years' time we will have
diversified again our resources."
Rhodia, one of the world's leading processors of rare earths
through its production of speciality chemicals, is planning to
expand its non-Chinese sourcing through a long-term deal with
Lynas , which is due to start delivering raw material
from an Australian mine later this year.
Such mining projects illustrate the fact that China
possesses only about a third of rare earth resources, Clamadieu
said, arguing that its push to regulate its output was
understandable even if the suddenness of its export cuts had
been difficult to manage.
Rhodia, which was delisted in Paris last month after the
completion of Solvay's 3.4 billion euro takeover, said it was
also stepping up plans to recycle rare earths, with Clamadieu
saying this could accounts for "several tens of percent" of the
group's rare earth supply in the future.
The company announced on Monday plans to recycle rare earths
from used magnets, after unveiling earlier this year programmes
to develop recycling of the materials from light bulbs and
batteries.
The recycling production lines are due to be launched in
stages in the next six months, with Clamadieu putting the
investment at "several million euros" per unit.
Public authorities had an important role to play in
supporting recycling, he added, stressing the need to develop
networks of recycling of used objects.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz)