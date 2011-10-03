* French group cautious about EU stockpiling idea

* Puts focus on new supply via mines, recycling

* To reuse rare earths from lights, magnets, batteries

LA ROCHELLE, France Oct 3 French chemicals group Rhodia does not see stockpiling of rare earths by Europe as a pertinent response to Chinese export curbs, favouring efforts to diversify supply through mining and recycling projects, a senior executive said.

China accounts for more than 95 percent of worldwide output of rare earths and its decision last year to slash export quotas sent prices soaring and turned rare earths -- which are prized for their use in products like flat-screen televisions and electric cars -- into a political issue.

The European Union is considering whether to stockpile raw materials like rare earths that are deemed to be strategic for the 27-country bloc.

"Creating strategic stocks of rare earths seems a little strange to me," said Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, previously chief executive of Rhodia and now deputy CEO of Solvay following the Belgian group's takeover of its French peer.

"The West overreacted in making the question of rare earths a cause for a standoff between China and Europe," he told reporters at Rhodia's rare-earth processing plant on the west coast of France.

"My belief is that in five or 10 years' time we will have diversified again our resources."

Rhodia, one of the world's leading processors of rare earths through its production of speciality chemicals, is planning to expand its non-Chinese sourcing through a long-term deal with Lynas , which is due to start delivering raw material from an Australian mine later this year.

Such mining projects illustrate the fact that China possesses only about a third of rare earth resources, Clamadieu said, arguing that its push to regulate its output was understandable even if the suddenness of its export cuts had been difficult to manage.

Rhodia, which was delisted in Paris last month after the completion of Solvay's 3.4 billion euro takeover, said it was also stepping up plans to recycle rare earths, with Clamadieu saying this could accounts for "several tens of percent" of the group's rare earth supply in the future.

The company announced on Monday plans to recycle rare earths from used magnets, after unveiling earlier this year programmes to develop recycling of the materials from light bulbs and batteries.

The recycling production lines are due to be launched in stages in the next six months, with Clamadieu putting the investment at "several million euros" per unit.

Public authorities had an important role to play in supporting recycling, he added, stressing the need to develop networks of recycling of used objects. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)