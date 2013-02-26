LONDON Feb 26 London-listed rare earths mining specialist Rare Earths Global Ltd said upheaval in the rare earths industry and sliding prices meant it would not meet market expectations for 2012.

The price of rare earths skyrocketed through 2010 and 2011 as China, the producer of more than 90 percent of global supply, clamped down on exports. However, with demand at home weak the country eased export controls, leading to sharp price falls.

The recent change in government in China, subsequent statements made by the trade ministry, and a white paper that recommended the setting of minimum output levels from each producer had created "significant uncertainty" in China as to production quotas, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it had not received an export quota at all for 2012.

"This has severely hampered the ability of the group's separation plant and trading divisions to carry out its strategy," it said.

Talks on its debt facility had also stalled, it added.

The long-term outlook for the price of rare earths - a group of 17 strategically important elements used in weapons, smartphones and medical scanners - remained positive, the company said.

Rare Earths Global listed on London's junior AIM market in March 2012. Its shares hit a high of 1,300 pence per share soon after listing but have since fallen and closed on Monday at 255 pence.