MOSCOW Feb 6 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya said on Monday it had completed its offer to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares at 150 roubles apiece, 34 percent above the closing share price.

It said 1.01 billion shares had been offered by shareholders.

The company, part-owned by Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz, said in November it would buy back 78.08 million shares.

At the time, the offer price was nearly 70 percent above the company's share price.

Raspadskaya was Russia's largest stand-alone coking coal producer until a deadly 2010 accident curtailed production.

The shares closed at 111.95 roubles per share in Moscow on Monday, off 1.1 percent. ($1 = 30.1212 roubles) (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Dan Lalor)