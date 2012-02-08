MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian coking coal miner Raspadskaya has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange a planned Eurobond issue, a source close to the deal told Reuters.

"The company needs to refinance an outstanding Eurobond issue worth $300 million, which is due in May," the source said.

Raspadskaya is following in the footsteps of Russia's top lender Sberbank and state development bank VEB which reopened Eurobond deals for local borrowers last week, raising $2.5 billion in still-tough market conditions.

Raspadskaya said on Monday it had completed its offer to buy back up to 10 percent of its shares, spending around $400 million.

The firm, part-owned by tycoon Roman Abramovich's steelmaker Evraz, was Russia's largest stand-alone coking coal producer until a deadly accident curtailed production in 2010. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)