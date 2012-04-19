(Corrects amount in last paragraph to $7 billion, from $8 billion)

MOSCOW, April 19 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya is guiding investors towards a yield of 7.5-8.0 percent for its upcoming five-year Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange the deal, a source told Reuters earlier.

Russian companies are keen to capitalise on renewed interest from foreign investors after the Finance Ministry sold $7 billion in Eurobonds last month, creating new market benchmarks for borrowers. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)