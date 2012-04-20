MOSCOW, April 20 Russian coal miner Raspadskaya has narrowed yield guidance for its upcoming Eurobond issue to 7.75-7.875 percent from an earlier 7.5-8.0 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Friday.

The company, in which steelmaker Evraz has a stake, has chosen Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and VTB Capital to arrange the five-year deal, a source told Reuters earlier.

Russian companies are keen to capitalise on renewed interest from foreign investors after the Finance Ministry sold $7 billion in Eurobonds last month, creating new market benchmarks for borrowers. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Douglas Busvine)